Bitcoin nears $1 trillion in market valuation, hits fresh all-time high

“If Bitcoin continues its current run, it won't come as a surprise if it crosses $100,000 mark sooner than later. There is tremendous interest in digital assets, which we are seeing almost every day in the space, both in retail and institutional. Moreover, the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum is breaking records and is currently at an all-time high. The digital asset that has grown over 120% year-to-date, and may touch $30,00 very soon," said Sumit Gupta, chief executive and co-founder, CoinDCX.