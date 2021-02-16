Bitcoin nears $50,000: At what price will it hit $1 trillion valuation?

“In the last 24 hours, we saw the new all-time high in the price of bitcoin. This time the high cannot be attributed to a single source or news but more in terms of global demand. This news was more in terms of looking at bitcoin as a mode of payment against how it happened during last week, where it was strongly getting considered as a hedge and asset class diversification," said Sathvik Vishwanath, co-founder and CEO, Unocoin, a crypto exchange.