Bitcoin nears one-month high, Ether rises 11% to five-week high of $1,487.501 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 02:30 PM IST
- The largest cryptocurrency last stood at $22,419 at 1:54 pm, while Ethereum surged 11% to five-week high of $1,487.50
Bitcoin hovered near a one-month high on Monday amid a broad risk-on mood in international markets, trading above $22,000 for the first time since 8 June and testing the upper bound of the tight range where it’s been trading for the past month.