Bitcoin network approves privacy update as scrutiny increases

While the main advance makes the network easier to use for certain big embedded applications called smart contracts, the so-called Taproot update could also let more people use privacy wallets and services that make it harder to figure out who paid whom. That could enhance the anonymity features prized by advocates of the currency, which law enforcement says is often used for illicit purposes. The U.S. has recently linked cyberattacks against Colonial Pipeline Co. and meat producer JBS SA to groups in Russia that used the cryptocurrency.