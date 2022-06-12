Bitcoin nosedives below $28k. Has the crypto leader lost shine for investment?

Data on CoinMarketCap data showed that by end of June 2017, Bitcoin was around $2,550 and further more than doubled to the $6404 level by end of June 2018. A year later in June, the cryptocurrency reached near the $12,000-mark. Then came the period of massive bears as the first wave of the Coronavirus pandemic hit the world in 2020. Bitcoin corrected steeply to near $9,050 by June 2020 end. Notably, the cryptocurrency picked up momentum in 2021 which was the year of the boom as many market instruments witnessed new lifetime highs. By end of June 2021, Bitcoin was over the $35,000-mark, but in the same year, in November, the digital currency clocked its lifetime high of 68,789.63 before taking a downward slope.