Bitcoin options worth $6bn expiring today: what does it mean for investors?

“There’s a 70% chance that there will be a bearish April, and prices may catch up again in May and prices may rise again. In April, there won’t be a major crash, but a slow movement downwards. If the correction happens, the first level to watch out for is $44,000 level and then $28,000 level. Ideally, if bitcoin goes till $48,000, it will be a good correction," said Siddharth Menon, co-founder and COO, WazirX.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}