Bitcoin, other crypto prices today gain; dogecoin surges 9%

“The broader crypto market reversed on Monday as most cryptos gained decent amounts in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin is currently trading above the $16,200 level. Buyers will have to hold the gained initiative to reserve the trend. If the price breaks above the downtrend line, BTC might soon rally to the overhead resistance at $17,622. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, gained by 1.27% in the past 24 hours. Buyers should continue to defend to see ETH rise above the $1,300 level," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of global crypto investment platform Mudrex.