Bitcoin outpaces equity market, hits 2-year high; Sensex, Nifty 50 lag behind the digital asset
Bitcoin prices have tripled since the beginning of last year, rebounding from a 64% decline in 2022. It hit an all-time high of nearly $69,000 in November 2021.
Bitcoin price hit the $50,000 level for the first time in more than two years buoyed by expectations of interest rate cuts later this year and last month’s regulatory nod for US exchange-traded funds (ETF) designed to track its price.
