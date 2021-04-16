Subscribe
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Bitcoin payments to be banned in Turkey after confidence drops in lira

Bitcoin payments to be banned in Turkey after confidence drops in lira

Premium
PHOTO REUTERS
4 min read . 09:00 PM IST JARED MALSIN, The Wall Street Journal

  • Turkish lira has plummeted this year, leading locals to keep savings in dollars, euros and bitcoin

Turkey will ban the use of cryptocurrencies as a form of payment following months of economic turbulence that spurred locals to swap the local currency for bitcoin and foreign currencies.

Turkey’s central bank said Friday that cryptocurrencies are excessively volatile and can be used for illegal activities. The bank also said crypto assets are “neither subject to any regulation and supervision mechanisms nor a central regulatory authority."

