Bitcoin plunges 3.7% to $66,870; here's why its falling
According to Minal Thukral, Head, Growth & Strategy, CoinDCX, traders and investors are following a more conservative and cautious approach for the time being and perhaps booking short term profits.
World's biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin slid as much as 3.78 per cent to $66,817 on Tuesday reflecting trader anxiety ahead of the US inflation data release and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started