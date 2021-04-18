Subscribe
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Bitcoin plunges in biggest intraday drop since February

Bitcoin plunges in biggest intraday drop since February

Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $58,350 on Feb. 21.
1 min read . 12:34 PM IST Bloomberg

Several online reports attributed the plunge to speculation the U.S. Treasury may crack down on money laundering that’s carried out through digital assets.

Bitcoin plunged the most in more than seven weeks, just days after reaching a record.

The token fell 8.5% to $55,689.98 as of 1:48 p.m. in Singapore on Sunday, after declining as much as 15.1% to $51,707.51 earlier. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, fell almost 8%.

Bitcoin hit a record high of $64,869.78 last week ahead of the debut trade for the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. on the Nasdaq Wednesday. The original and biggest crypto coin, Bitcoin is valued at more than $1 trillion after a more than 800% surge in the past year.

