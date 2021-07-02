Bitcoin posts lowest H1 gains in three years; experts stay bullish

“Smart investors across the globe are buying the dip. Crackdown by China, US monetary policy, mining restrictions by Iran, and regulatory uncertainty in India are some of the broad factors which may have contributed to the price drop. We are optimistic about the overall crypto market as bitcoin is slightly under pressure due to the rise of altcoins such as dogecoin, tether and cardano, among others," said Shivam Thakral, CEO, BuyUcoin.