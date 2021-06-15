Bitcoin price today was up more than 3%, as per CoinDesk, trading at $40,293. Ether also witnessed a small lift but remained well within recent ranges at $2,600, up 4%. Dogecoin was trading at $0.32, up 0.7% while other cryptocurrencies like XRP, Litecoin were also trading with gains over the last 24 hours.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}