Bitcoin price back below $30,000 level, but traders stay bullish

“We saw bitcoin price slipping to the $30,000 level, and interestingly, traders are very bullish about it. Moreover, in the past 30 days, almost 270,000 bitcoins have moved to people who are looking to hold for long period. This has also led to a depletion of its liquidity. We also saw Switzerland’s largest bank UBS released guidance on investing in bitcoin. These are early signs of banks entering into the crypto market. We saw 2020 bringing in Institutional investors into crypto, and I am optimistic that 2021 and 2022 will bring in the banks," said Nischal Shetty, chief executive officer, WazirX.

