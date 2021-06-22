In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and other digital coins continued to trade lower after China's central bank reaffirmed a crackdown on cryptocurrencies and restricted trading channels for Chinese residents.

As per Coindesk data, the world's largest cryptocurrency plunged around 2% to trade at $31,488. Ether, the second-biggest crypto currency, was also down 2% to trade below $2,000 level at $1,881. Dogecoin prices crashed the most as the digital token fell to $0.18, down more than 16% in the past 24 hours. Other cryptocurrencies like XRP, Litecoin also fell over 10%.

The sell-off was sparked by an announcement from the Peoples Bank of China saying it had summoned China's largest banks and payment firms urging them to crack down harder on cryptocurrency trading.

Bitcoin has roughly halved from a record of $65,000 in mid-April, though over the past year it’s still up over 200%, as per Bloomberg.

Crypto exchanges were effectively pushed out of China by a 2017 rule change, but over the counter (OTC) platforms based-overseas sprung up to act as middlemen, receiving payment from people based in China and buying cryptocurrencies on their behalf.

Beijing has sharply ratcheted up its campaign against cryptocurrencies in the past few weeks, since China's State Council, or cabinet, said last month it would tighten restrictions on bitcoin trading and mining.

As a result, the hashrate, which measures the processing power of the bitcoin network and shows how much mining is taking place, on Monday hit its lowest level since late 2020.

