As per Coindesk data, the world's largest cryptocurrency plunged around 2% to trade at $31,488. Ether, the second-biggest crypto currency, was also down 2% to trade below $2,000 level at $1,881. Dogecoin prices crashed the most as the digital token fell to $0.18, down more than 16% in the past 24 hours. Other cryptocurrencies like XRP, Litecoin also fell over 10%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}