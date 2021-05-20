Bitcoin price bounces after crypto crash shocks market

Bitcoin recovered 2% to $39,196 on Thursday. It had dropped more than 11% by 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, after earlier plunging almost 30%. Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency that began as a joke, rose 1.8% after dropping 27% the previous day, while ether was up 1.9% after falling 26%.

