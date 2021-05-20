Subscribe
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Bitcoin price bounces after crypto crash shocks market

Bitcoin price bounces after crypto crash shocks market

Premium
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
3 min read . 06:30 PM IST PAUL J. DAVIES, The Wall Street Journal

  • Dogecoin, ether also recover lost ground after Wednesday’s frenzied selloff

The prices of bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies found some respite Thursday, following a frenzied selloff that delivered a sharp blow to investors swept up in a euphoric rally since late last year.

Bitcoin recovered 2% to $39,196 on Thursday. It had dropped more than 11% by 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, after earlier plunging almost 30%. Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency that began as a joke, rose 1.8% after dropping 27% the previous day, while ether was up 1.9% after falling 26%.

