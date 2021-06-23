CoinDesk data showed that the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was up over 17% to trade as high as $34,818.6. Ether, the second largest digital token was trading at $1,994, up 15%. Dogecoin gained the most as it surged more than 40% to $0.24. Other digital coins like XRP, Litecoin also rose over 20% over the last 24 hours.

