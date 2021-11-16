Bitcoin price briefly drops below $60,000 as strong dollar weighs on crypto

Bitcoin briefly fell below $59,000 on Tuesday, tumbling to its lowest price this month, before edging up to trade around $60,500. The selloff began Monday and extended into a second day, with the digital asset losing more than 8% since Friday at 5 p.m. ET. Ether slid for a fifth consecutive day, declining another 5% to around $4,300. It is down more than 12% from its latest record.