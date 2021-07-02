Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Bitcoin price chart flashes a warning signal

Bitcoin price chart flashes a warning signal

FILE PHOTO: A representations of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration
1 min read . 02:59 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The flip suggests a bearish immediate outlook unless prices can retake the barrier

A key trendline that had acted as a support for Bitcoin’s price appears to be turning into one that the virtual currency is now struggling to break above. The flip suggests a bearish immediate outlook unless prices can retake the barrier. The trendline originated at the lows reached in the pandemic market crash of March last year, and acted as a support as recently as May when the largest cryptocurrency fell to around $30,000.

Source: Bloomberg
Source: Bloomberg
