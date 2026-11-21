Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, plunged to its lowest level in more than two years on Friday as growing concerns over stretched valuations of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks triggered a broader sell-off in financial markets.

Bitcoin fell 5.10% to $55,830 at 11:13 p.m. ET on Friday (0413 GMT on Saturday), marking its lowest level since September 2024. The cryptocurrency had earlier declined 3.57% to $56,813.68.

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The latest decline came after Bitcoin slipped below the psychologically important $60,000 threshold earlier on Friday for the first time since July. The cryptocurrency has come under sustained selling pressure as investors increasingly reduce exposure to risky assets amid growing economic and market uncertainties.

Also Read | Bitcoin falls to $64,962, lowest since July as investors pull out from crypto

Why Is Bitcoin Falling? Analysts said the cryptocurrency market is experiencing a sharp deterioration in investor confidence, with market participants increasingly moving away from riskier investments.

Concerns over the profitability of massive investments in AI infrastructure have weighed on technology stocks and spilled over into cryptocurrency markets. Other factors contributing to the downturn include rising borrowing costs, regulatory uncertainties following the Democrats' victory in the US midterm elections and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's departure.

The latest phase of Bitcoin's decline has also been driven by investors withdrawing money from Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), reflecting weakening institutional demand.

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Bitcoin ETFs have recorded year-to-date net outflows of more than $3 billion, adding to the pressure on the cryptocurrency.

Stronger Dollar, Fed Rate Expectations Add to Pressure

The broader economic environment has also turned increasingly unfavourable for cryptocurrencies.

A stronger US dollar and growing expectations of another interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve have reduced the attractiveness of speculative investments.

Analysts said markets are increasingly pricing in a more aggressive monetary tightening stance by the US central bank, alongside a potential slowdown in AI infrastructure spending.

This combination has contributed to an excessively negative interpretation of market conditions, intensifying selling pressure across risk assets.

Bitcoin Crash Triggers $2 Billion Liquidations The sharp decline in Bitcoin prices has also triggered substantial liquidations in the cryptocurrency derivatives market.

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According to data from Coinglass, approximately $2 billion worth of leveraged long cryptocurrency positions were liquidated over a 24-hour period on Friday. Bitcoin accounted for the majority of these liquidations.

The forced unwinding of bullish positions has further accelerated the decline, highlighting the risks associated with leveraged cryptocurrency trading during periods of heightened volatility.

Crypto Industry Faces Setback Despite Trump's Support The latest downturn comes at a time when the cryptocurrency industry has secured several major regulatory and political victories in the United States.

Under President Donald Trump, the sector has benefited from a crypto-friendly White House, more supportive regulators, growing institutional acceptance and progress towards establishing a legislative framework for digital assets.

However, these developments have failed to generate the sustained buying interest that many investors had anticipated.

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Unlike previous cryptocurrency crashes, which were often triggered by major corporate failures or waves of forced selling, the current downturn reflects a gradual erosion in investor demand.

Bitcoin has also struggled to establish itself as a reliable hedge against inflation. Despite renewed inflation concerns, its price has continued to decline.

Similarly, geopolitical tensions have failed to attract investors towards cryptocurrencies as safe-haven assets, with market participants instead favouring traditional defensive investments.

The latest correction raises questions about Bitcoin's ability to attract fresh institutional and retail demand amid a broader retreat from speculative investments.

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