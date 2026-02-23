Bitcoin price down $61,000 from peak! Why is Robert Kiyosaki betting big on the cryptocurrency?

Robert Kiyosaki has once again chosen conviction over comfort. As Bitcoin tumbled sharply in recent sessions, the Rich Dad Poor Dad author disclosed that he used the sell-off to increase his exposure in the cryptocurrency.

In a tweet dated February 21, Kiyosaki said, “Although Bitcoin is crashing I bought one more whole Bitcoin for $67k.” The statement captured his long-standing approach to investing—buying when prices are falling rather than chasing momentum during rallies. For Kiyosaki, the current downturn is not a signal to retreat, but a chance to accumulate what he considers a superior long-term asset.

The cryptocurrency has lost almost 50% of its investor wealth ot almost $62,000 since hitting its record high of $126,198.07 in October last year.

Why Kiyosaki Is Buying During the Crash Kiyosaki explained that his decision was driven by macroeconomic concerns rather than short-term price movements. He warned that mounting US debt levels could eventually destabilise the dollar and force authorities into aggressive monetary expansion.

“Because the Big Print will begin when the US debt crashes the dollar and ‘The Marxist Fed’ begins printing trillions in fake dollars,” he wrote, reiterating his long-held criticism of central banks and fiat currencies. According to Kiyosaki, excessive money printing erodes purchasing power, making scarce assets more valuable over time.

The second pillar of his bullish stance lies in Bitcoin’s fixed supply. Unlike fiat money, Bitcoin has a hard cap of 21 million coins—a feature that Kiyosaki believes fundamentally changes its long-term value proposition.

“The magical 21 millionth Bitcoin is getting close to being mined,” he said. “When the 21st millionth Bitcoin is mined…. Bitcoin becomes better than gold,” Kiyosaki added, arguing that digital scarcity will eventually outshine physical scarcity.

Kiyosaki’s remarks underline a broader investment philosophy he has repeated for years—that market crashes are not disasters, but rare opportunities to acquire assets that others abandon in panic.

Bitcoin Price Today Bitcoin extended its decline after Kiyosaki’s tweet, slipping to an eight-month low below $65,000 in early Asian trade on February 23, CoinMarketCap data showed. The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 4.8% to around $64,300, marking its weakest level since early February and revisiting price levels last seen in June last year, according to Bloomberg and CoinMarketCap.

The decline came amid heightened global uncertainty following rapid shifts in US trade policy. On February 20, the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s IEEPA-enabled global tariffs, only for the administration to reimpose 10% duties under Section 122 within hours. These were raised to 15% the following day, even as officials said previously negotiated trade agreements remain unchanged.

Who is Robert Kiyosaki? Robert Kiyosaki is an American investor, entrepreneur and author best known for the Rich Dad Poor Dad series, which focuses on financial education, asset ownership and cash-flow-based investing. He is a long-time critic of fiat currencies, central banking systems and conventional savings models, and frequently advocates investing in what he calls “real assets” such as gold, silver, real estate and cryptocurrencies. Known for his contrarian views, Kiyosaki has built a large global following by encouraging investors to think differently during periods of market stress.