Bitcoin price drops to $115k mark. Details here

Bitcoin has fallen to USD 115,000.

Livemint
Updated18 Aug 2025, 10:20 AM IST
Bitcoin drops over 2% to $115,000 ahead of Trump-Zelenskiy talks.
Bitcoin drops over 2% to $115,000 ahead of Trump-Zelenskiy talks.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, declined by over 2 per cent on Monday, August 18, reaching around $115,000 ahead of US President Donald Trump’s discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House. This follows a summit with Russia that ended without heightening geopolitical tensions.

On Monday, August 18, Bitcoin prices dropped 2.12 per cent at $115,559.05 at 10:30 am, according to coinmarketcap data. Its market capitalisation stood at $2.30 trillion, while trading volume in the last 24 hours stood at $55.73 billion.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.)

Cryptocurrency
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsCryptocurrencyBitcoin price drops to $115k mark. Details here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.