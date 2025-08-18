Bitcoin price drops to $115k mark. Details here

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, declined by over 2 per cent on Monday, August 18, reaching around $115,000 ahead of US President Donald Trump’s discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House. This follows a summit with Russia that ended without heightening geopolitical tensions.

On Monday, August 18, Bitcoin prices dropped 2.12 per cent at $115,559.05 at 10:30 am, according to coinmarketcap data. Its market capitalisation stood at $2.30 trillion, while trading volume in the last 24 hours stood at $55.73 billion.