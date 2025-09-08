Bitcoin price holds above $110,000; Ether, Solana, other crypto prices rally as DeFi lending surges

Bitcoin prices traded over half a percent higher on Monday, holding firmly above the $110,000 mark in sync with gains across the broader cryptocurrency market.

The world’s largest digital asset rose 0.52% to $111,259, while Ethereum edged up 0.05% to $4,295. Among altcoins, XRP gained 2.37%, Solana climbed 2.2%, and Dogecoin surged 6.8%. Bitcoin price, which touched an all-time high of $124,457.12 on August 14, is attempting to stabilize despite September historically being a weak month for cryptocurrency market.

“Bitcoin is stabilizing near resistance levels, where a breakout could be a massive trigger for broader upside, even as debates around a potential $100K correction linger,” said Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO of Pi42. He noted that Bitcoin’s illiquid supply has hit a record 14.3 million, signaling continued accumulation by long-term holders, though waning treasury demand points to shifting conviction drivers.

Shekhar added that Dogecoin is leading an altcoin rally, with Solana, XRP, and Tron riding renewed momentum. Adoption-driven narratives in Solana and XRP — such as remittance use cases and ETF speculation — are fueling active trading interest. Meanwhile, expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut are providing a supportive macro backdrop.

DeFi Surge Adding to the optimism, decentralized finance (DeFi) activity continues to surge. “What stands out more is the 72% year-to-date surge in DeFi lending, now exceeding $127 billion in total value locked (TVL), fueled by institutional demand for stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets,” said Himanshu Maradiya, Founder and Chairman of CIFDAQ. “This reinforces the view that DeFi is evolving into a bridge for traditional finance to access blockchain-native yield opportunities.”

Maradiya also flagged risks from aggressive yield-chasing strategies in Ethereum treasuries, cautioning that leverage-driven returns can distort risk profiles in a maturing market.

On the regulatory front, he pointed to a joint statement from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which signaled that regulated exchanges can support spot crypto products — an important step toward integrating digital assets into mainstream markets.

With resilient Bitcoin accumulation, altcoin leadership, and strengthening DeFi participation, crypto markets are showing signs of near-term optimism, even as historical seasonal weakness and regulatory uncertainties loom.