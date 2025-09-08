Bitcoin price holds above $110,000; Ether, Solana, other crypto prices rally as DeFi lending surges

Bitcoin prices traded over half a percent higher on Monday, holding firmly above the $110,000 mark in sync with gains across the broader cryptocurrency market.
The world’s largest digital asset rose 0.52% to $111,259, while Ethereum edged up 0.05% to $4,295. Among altcoins, XRP gained 2.37%, Solana climbed 2.2%, and Dogecoin surged 6.8%. Bitcoin price, which touched an all-time high of $124,457.12 on August 14, is attempting to stabilize despite September historically being a weak month for cryptocurrency market.
“Bitcoin is stabilizing near resistance levels, where a breakout could be a massive trigger for broader upside, even as debates around a potential $100K correction linger,” said Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO of Pi42. He noted that Bitcoin’s illiquid supply has hit a record 14.3 million, signaling continued accumulation by long-term holders, though waning treasury demand points to shifting conviction drivers.
Shekhar added that Dogecoin is leading an altcoin rally, with Solana, XRP, and Tron riding renewed momentum. Adoption-driven narratives in Solana and XRP — such as remittance use cases and ETF speculation — are fueling active trading interest. Meanwhile, expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut are providing a supportive macro backdrop.
Adding to the optimism, decentralized finance (DeFi) activity continues to surge. “What stands out more is the 72% year-to-date surge in DeFi lending, now exceeding $127 billion in total value locked (TVL), fueled by institutional demand for stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets,” said Himanshu Maradiya, Founder and Chairman of CIFDAQ. “This reinforces the view that DeFi is evolving into a bridge for traditional finance to access blockchain-native yield opportunities.”
Maradiya also flagged risks from aggressive yield-chasing strategies in Ethereum treasuries, cautioning that leverage-driven returns can distort risk profiles in a maturing market.
On the regulatory front, he pointed to a joint statement from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which signaled that regulated exchanges can support spot crypto products — an important step toward integrating digital assets into mainstream markets.
With resilient Bitcoin accumulation, altcoin leadership, and strengthening DeFi participation, crypto markets are showing signs of near-term optimism, even as historical seasonal weakness and regulatory uncertainties loom.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.