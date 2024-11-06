Bitcoin price jumps to record high, tops $75,000 as Donald Trump looks set to return as 47th US President

  • Bitcoin price jumped over 8 per cent today to a record $75,371.69, surpassing its previous high of $73,797.98 scaled in March this year.

Saloni Goel
Published6 Nov 2024, 01:20 PM IST
Bitcoin price jumps to record high, tops $75,000 as Donald Trump looks set to return as 47th US President
Bitcoin price jumps to record high, tops $75,000 as Donald Trump looks set to return as 47th US President(REUTERS)

Bitcoin Price Today: Increasing chances of a victory for former US president Donald Trump in the US Presidential Elections 2024 gave a leg up to the bitcoin prices on Wednesday, November 6, with the major cryptocurrency hitting a fresh high and crossing the $75,000 mark for the first time.

Bitcoin price jumped over 8% today to a record $75,371.69, surpassing its previous high of $73,797.98 scaled in March this year.

The rally comes as Trump is seen as more supportive of cryptocurrencies than Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

According to a report by AFP, Trump has pledged to make the United States the "bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world" and to put tech billionaire Elon Musk in charge of a wide-ranging audit of governmental waste.

Other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano and Shiba Inu also saw strong buying action, rallying up to 12%.

US Elections 2024

While the results are not yet completely known and will take a few days for the officials to count all votes, investors are already anticipating a Republican win. The Republicans have taken control of the Senate for the first time in four years although results of the House elections are not yet in.

Catch all the LIVE updates on US Presidential Elections 2024 here

270 electoral votes are needed to win the presidency, and Donald Trump is leading with electoral 247 votes as against Harris' 210. 

Trump won Georgia, a state that had voted for Democrats in 2020 but is traditionally a Republican stronghold. His win in North Carolina also made it harder for Vice President Kamala Harris to secure enough votes.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump already declared victory in the 2024 election during a speech in West Palm Beach, promising to lead the United States into a "golden age."

“This was a movement like nobody’s ever seen before, and frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There’s never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond," Trump said.

Ripple Effect

Signs of a possible Trump victory not only bolstered Bitcoin but also powered a rally in US stocks, the US dollar index along with the Indian stock market. 

The US Dollar Index rose 1.9% to 105.30, its highest level in almost four months. Meanwhile, futures for the S&P 500 gained 1.7% and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.8%. Nasdaq composite future was 1.8% higher, signalling a strong start for the US markets later today. 

Back home, Indian benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - rallied over 1% each, led by gains in IT and banking packs.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 01:20 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsCryptocurrencyBitcoin price jumps to record high, tops $75,000 as Donald Trump looks set to return as 47th US President

Most Active Stocks

ITC share price

480.50
01:59 PM | 6 NOV 2024
0.45 (0.09%)

Tata Steel share price

153.10
01:59 PM | 6 NOV 2024
0.8 (0.53%)

Infosys share price

1,825.50
01:59 PM | 6 NOV 2024
71.7 (4.09%)

Larsen & Toubro share price

3,621.80
01:59 PM | 6 NOV 2024
46.4 (1.3%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

EPL share price

273.30
01:49 PM | 6 NOV 2024
11.3 (4.31%)

National Aluminium Company share price

242.70
01:50 PM | 6 NOV 2024
7.7 (3.28%)

Firstsource Solutions share price

380.25
01:49 PM | 6 NOV 2024
10.85 (2.94%)

City Union Bank share price

180.05
01:49 PM | 6 NOV 2024
1.35 (0.76%)
More from 52 Week High

Hindustan Zinc share price

516.20
01:50 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-43.25 (-7.73%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

1,257.25
01:49 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-36.75 (-2.84%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

406.40
01:50 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-10.85 (-2.6%)

Five Star Business Finance share price

656.35
01:50 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-17.3 (-2.57%)
More from Top Losers

CCL Products India share price

729.90
01:49 PM | 6 NOV 2024
61.5 (9.2%)

Piramal Pharma share price

298.35
01:50 PM | 6 NOV 2024
24.75 (9.05%)

Syrma SGS Technology share price

549.35
01:50 PM | 6 NOV 2024
42.8 (8.45%)

Eclerx Services share price

3,275.95
01:50 PM | 6 NOV 2024
244.05 (8.05%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,365.00110.00
    Chennai
    80,371.00110.00
    Delhi
    80,523.00110.00
    Kolkata
    80,375.00110.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.