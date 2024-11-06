Bitcoin Price Today: Increasing chances of a victory for former US president Donald Trump in the US Presidential Elections 2024 gave a leg up to the bitcoin prices on Wednesday, November 6, with the major cryptocurrency hitting a fresh high and crossing the $75,000 mark for the first time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bitcoin price jumped over 8% today to a record $75,371.69, surpassing its previous high of $73,797.98 scaled in March this year.

The rally comes as Trump is seen as more supportive of cryptocurrencies than Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by AFP, Trump has pledged to make the United States the "bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world" and to put tech billionaire Elon Musk in charge of a wide-ranging audit of governmental waste.

Other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano and Shiba Inu also saw strong buying action, rallying up to 12%.

US Elections 2024 While the results are not yet completely known and will take a few days for the officials to count all votes, investors are already anticipating a Republican win. The Republicans have taken control of the Senate for the first time in four years although results of the House elections are not yet in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

270 electoral votes are needed to win the presidency, and Donald Trump is leading with electoral 247 votes as against Harris' 210.

Trump won Georgia, a state that had voted for Democrats in 2020 but is traditionally a Republican stronghold. His win in North Carolina also made it harder for Vice President Kamala Harris to secure enough votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Donald Trump already declared victory in the 2024 election during a speech in West Palm Beach, promising to lead the United States into a "golden age."

“This was a movement like nobody’s ever seen before, and frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There’s never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond," Trump said.

Ripple Effect Signs of a possible Trump victory not only bolstered Bitcoin but also powered a rally in US stocks, the US dollar index along with the Indian stock market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US Dollar Index rose 1.9% to 105.30, its highest level in almost four months. Meanwhile, futures for the S&P 500 gained 1.7% and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.8%. Nasdaq composite future was 1.8% higher, signalling a strong start for the US markets later today.

Back home, Indian benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - rallied over 1% each, led by gains in IT and banking packs.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}