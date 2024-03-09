Bitcoin price retraces after climbing to $70K peak. Details here
Bitcoin price today: After hovering above the $68,300 threshold, the Bitcoin price finally tested the $70,000 level and touched a new peak of the $70,136 mark in the last 24 hours. However, the virtual currency price didn't sustain long at higher levels and retraced from this peak profit-booking soon trigger. The Bitcoin price today is $68,245.48, a change of 1.80 percent over the past 24 hours as of 8:00 AM. The recent price action in Bitcoin left the token market capitalization at $1.34T. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Bitcoin price has risen to the tune of 61.57 percent.
