Bitcoin price rises above $47,000 after US SEC approves ETFs

Bitcoin prices scaled above $47,000 for a brief period, witnessing a muted response to US Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of exchange-traded funds (ETF) that invest directly in the token. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin traded 1.8% higher at $46,728 following the decision. Other cryptocurrencies also gained, with Ether, the second largest token, gaining 17% to $2,590.

Bitcoin prices had already jumped 166% in the past year, partly in anticipation of the ETFs, Bloomberg News reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Market participants expect the Bitcoin ETF approval to widen crypto’s investor base.

The US SEC approved 11 applications, including from BlackRock, Ark Investments/21Shares, Fidelity, Invesco, and VanEck, among others. Some products are expected to begin trading as early as Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts believe Bitcoin ETF approval was already ‘priced in’ by the markets and Bitcoin prices may see a pullback if traders opt for profit taking after a sharp rally.

The US SEC last year lost a key legal fight against asset manager Grayscale Investments, raising speculation that the regulator would acquiesce to the spot ETFs. The digital-asset investment house is now converting the $29 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the largest fund investing in the token, into an ETF.

(With inputs from Agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!