Bitcoin price rises. Why cryptos are still under pressure.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were rising modestly early Monday after a sluggish weekend as President Donald Trump’s latest flurry of tariffs had markets on edge.

Bitcoin is up 0.7% over the past 24 hours to $114,552, according to CoinDesk data. The world’s biggest crypto hit a seven-day low of $112,256 on Saturday.

Ether was up 2.6% and XRP climbed 5%. Solana gained 1.1% while meme coin Dogecoin rose 3.3%.

The biggest cryptos by market value are down over the past seven days with Solana leading the losses over the period, down 11%. Bitcoin is down 3% over the past seven days.

The lukewarm performance of cryptos can be largely attributed to macroeconomic factors. Trump announced another wave of tariffs last week and the Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates steady for now. A weaker-than-expected jobs report then spooked markets further on Friday.

Even the White House crypto policy report released last week, and the Securities and Exchange Commission saying it would launch an agencywide effort named “Project Crypto" a day later, failed to significantly lift crypto prices.