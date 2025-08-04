Bitcoin price rises. Why cryptos are still under pressure.
Summary
The lukewarm performance of cryptos over the past week can be largely attributed to macroeconomic factors.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were rising modestly early Monday after a sluggish weekend as President Donald Trump’s latest flurry of tariffs had markets on edge.
topics
