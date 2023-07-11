Bitcoin price set to hit $120,000 by the end 2024, says Standard Chartered1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 09:59 AM IST
The recent rally in the Bitcoin prices along with the broader cryptocurrency market came on the back of multiple filings for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the US, including an application by BlackRock Inc.
Bitcoin price may hit as much as $120,000 by the end of 2024, almost quadruple the current price, expect analysts at Standard Chartered as increasingly cash-rich miners reduce their sales of the token.
