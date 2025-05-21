Crypto markets news: Bitcoin price above $1,07,000 levels today, experts eye long-term growth

Crypto markets news: The world's biggest cryptocurrency reached a high of $107,995 on May 21, but remained between the $106-107k levels during the day, according to data on CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

At time of writing, Bitcoin was at $106,706.27 up 1.50 per cent from the previous day, with market capitalisation of $2.12 trillion, up 1.50 per cent day-on-day, and trading volumes down 2.04 per cent to $53.65 billion.

According to the CoinSwitch Markets Desk, this is the first time since January that Bitcoin has surged past the $107k level and is 2 per cent away from its all-time high, as bullish momentum intensified.

“Bitcoin futures open interest rose by 10.65 per cent from last week to $74.35 billion, led by Binance with $12.28B, signaling growing leverage in the market. Institutional demand also played a role, with US spot BTC ETFs recording net inflows of $41.7 million yesterday, marking their fifth consecutive day of inflows,” they said.

Advertisement

Himanshu Maradiya, Founder and Chairman, CIFDAQ noted that the cryptocurrency market “remains in a consolidation phase”.

Outlook for Bitcoin: Experts Eye Long-Term Growth According to Alankar Saxena, Co-founder and CTO of Mudrex, Bitcoin continues to build momentum, briefly testing the $107,000 level as bulls maintain control.

“Net volume delta on major exchanges has turned positive, reflecting growing spot demand. Historically, an increase in spot demand often led to key market tops, driven by rapid sentiment shifts. Notably, Bitcoin supply on exchanges has dropped to 7.1 per cent, the lowest since November 2018, indicating rising investor confidence and a shift toward long-term holding.”

He expects that this reduction in sell-side pressure indicates further upside. “Currently trading near $106,800, BTC faces resistance at $108,000, with support at $105,000, setting the stage for its next potential breakout,” Saxena noted.

Advertisement

According to Alex Kuptsikevich, market analyst at FxPro, Bitcoin is being driven upwards by a crowd of retail investors, who are also driving the US stock market. “Small players don't care that the US economy is slowing down, and the Fed is not going to cut rates. Traders are buying the S&P 500 and digital assets simply because they are rising…Traders are not particularly concerned about the fact that as Bitcoin grows, the number of fraudulent transactions increases,” he pointed out.

Also Read | Nvidia says controls on AI chips exports to China were ‘failure’, praises Trump

Bitcoin's All-time highs close? CoinDCX research team thinks so. “After the bulls managed to revamp a strong rise before the day’s close. Despite a small drop in the volume, the markets have surged, which indicates a drop in the bearish interference,” it noted.

Advertisement

Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange concurs, she feels that rebounding from $103k levels to $106k levels shows “solid buyer interest at lower levels”, and that the focus will now be at potentially moving toward $110,000 and new all-time highs. “However, until that level is convincingly breached, the market may continue ranging, allowing for healthy accumulation,” Sehgal added.

While he did not talk about all-time highs, Kuptsikevich also feels that “if the resistance at 107K is broken, there are more chances to restore the uptrend”.

Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin? Details Meanwhile, the second largest token Ethereum rose 0.35 per cent over the past 24 hours to $2,529.76, at time of writing, with market cap of $305.41 billion and trading volume of $22.59 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Advertisement

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted that the token is holding near the $2,500 level and trading above both its 50- and 100-day moving averages. In fact, according to Sehgal, it has been showing stronger relative strength, gaining nearly 60 per cent over the last month and outperforming Bitcoin.

“Ethereum is trading around the $2,500 mark, a key psychological resistance. While structural indicators like the Golden Cross and ascending trendlines suggest a bullish setup, on-chain data points to short-term overheating. Elevated trading volumes and profit-taking around $2,500 could trigger a minor pullback or consolidation. In the near term, we expect volatility to remain elevated, with ETH needing to hold above $2,200 and BTC above $105,000 to sustain bullish momentum. Broader market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic as we await further confirmation of trend continuation,” she said.

Advertisement

Harish Vatnani, Head of Trade at ZebPay, Ethereum has seen swings, moving from recent lows of $1,385 to $2,738 in a 97 per cent prices surge, “The asset currently faces strong resistance at $2,850. If it breaks and closes above this level with good volumes, we can expect prices to rally further to $3,000 and $3,350,” he noted.

On other altcoins, CoinDCX noted that Litecoin, Cardano, and Solana, are yet to reach their respective resistance, while the top gainers include Pi, OFFICIAL TRUMP, and Fartcoin, with 10 per cent to 13 per cent gains. Meanwhile, Pyth Network leads the losers with over a 7 per cent drop, followed by Story and Litecoin with 4 per cent each.

CoinSwitch also noted that in DeFi, “Aave has solidified its dominance by surpassing $24 billion in total value locked (TVL), now accounting for 20 per cent of the entire DeFi’s TVL”. According to Investopedia, TVL is a metric used in the cryptocurrency sector to determine the total US dollar value of digital assets locked, or staked, on a particular blockchain.

Advertisement