Bitcoin price struggles to stabilize after flash crash

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, edged 1.8% lower from its 5 p.m. ET level on Tuesday to trade at about $45,949.50 apiece, according to CoinDesk. It briefly dropped 17% over the course of a few minutes on Tuesday, and ended the day down about 10%. Other digital assets have also lost ground: Ether, the second-largest, slid 2.6% Wednesday.