Bitcoin price surges 5% to $49,000, daily trading volume reaches $52 billion after US SEC approves ETF
The daily trading volume for Bitcoin on cryptocurrency exchanges surged to $52 billion, marking the highest level since March 21 of the previous year in New York, as of 7:15 am on Thursday.
The price of first decentralised cryptocurrency Bitcoin surged over 5%, reaching intraday high to $49,012 on Thursday, January 11, after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) greenlit the establishment of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by investment firms, signalling a potential revival for the world’s largest cryptocurrency token by market capitalization.
