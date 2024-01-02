Bitcoin price surges above $45,000 for first time since April 2022 on ETF approval hopes
Bitcoin price surged on expectation that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will approve the launch of a spot bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF).
Bitcoin price surged over 6% to break above $45,000 on Tuesday for the first time since April 2022. The world’s biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin rose to touch a 21-month high of $45,386 earlier in the day and was last up 6.43% at $45,317.67.
