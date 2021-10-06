"After an agonizing September, Ethereum recovered strongly and broke the previous descending channel pattern. ETH could test its resistance at $3500. As the market turns favorable, the trend looks set to hit $4,000. It has also been noted that institutional investors are now pumping more money into Ethereum than Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency market saw a decent performance boost during the first week of October. The RSI indicator has amplified this trend as many DEFI tokens have seen huge gains," said Siddharth Menon, COO of WazirX.

