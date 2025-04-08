Crypto news update: Bitcoin price stablises near $80,000, but selling may continue. Check details here

Bitcoin price today: The world's largest cryptocurrency opened in the green above $80,000, after tumbling to a five-month low at $77,000 levels the previous day due to United States President Donald Trump's tariffs.

At time of writing, at 7.32 am on April 8, data on CoinMarketCap showed Bitcoin was up 2.09 per cent over the previous day, priced at $80,559.88 apiece. Its market capitalisation (market cap or mcap) is at $1.59 trillion and trading volume is at $88.59 billion.

Further, Bitcoin’s dominance is in the crypto market space is 62.79 per cent, an increase of 0.26 per cent over the day, the data showed.

“Currently trading at $80,700, BTC faces the next resistance at $84,000, with support remaining at $75,900,” according to Alankar Saxena, Co-founder and CTO of Mudrex.

What Do Experts Say? ‘On Recovery Path… Selling Pressure May Continue…’ Saxena said that Bitcoin’s rising long-term holder supply shows strong conviction despite volatility. He added that the cryptocurrency market is “on a recovery path, with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana gaining up to 15 per cent from recent lows”.

“As global markets adjust to prolonged trade fragmentation and reciprocal tariffs, Bitcoin’s role as a safe-haven asset could become prominent, adding to its upward momentum,” Saxena believes.

So, what to look out for? According to Saxena, “all eyes are now on the upcoming US CPI data, which could influence market sentiment. A softer-than-expected inflation data could trigger a trend reversal across markets.”

According to Coinglass, bullish crypto bets of around $1.5 billion were sold in the past 24 hours — the highest in 2025. Sean McNulty, head of APAC derivatives at digital-asset prime brokerage FalconX, told Bloomberg that the Options markets suggest the selling pressure may continue “with the skew for puts picking up considerably”.

Crypto Price Update: Ether, Tether, Solana Rise According to CoinMarketCap, the global cryptocurrency market cap is at $2.55 trillion on April 8, a 1.55 per cent increase over the last day. Further, the total crypto market volume is $200.99 billion, up 89.81 per cent.

The world's second biggest token Ether (Ethereum network) is at $1,589.05, up 0.36 per cent over the past 24 hours. Its mcap is at $191.76 billion, with volume of $44.73 billion.

US Dollar linked stablecoin Tether is at $0.9995, with market cap of $144.12 billion and trading volume of $155.44 billion.