Bitcoin price today at $92,410: Crypto markets rally, then drop, experts feel sentiments ‘cautious’

Bitcoin price today: Bitcoin opened at the 93,000 levels on April 24, in what CoinDCX called a “price consolidation around the gains” carried from closing yesterday. The world's biggest cryptocurrency by circulation, holds 63.55 per cent dominance in the crypto market, up 0.23 per cent over the past day, data on CoinMarketCap showed.

Around 9.30 am, Bitcoin slipped to $92,410.81, down 0.78 per cent, with market cap recorded at $1.83 trillion and trading volume at $37.7 billion.

Ryan Lee, Chief Analyst at Bitget Research concurs. He feels that Bitcoin’s surge to $93,000, fueled by easing trade tensions, is encountering resistance around $91,275—a level aligning with the average cost basis of short-term holders.

"This convergence suggests potential selling pressure as traders aim to break even. Despite the price uptick, derivatives markets reflect cautious sentiment; futures premiums are subdued, and options skews remain neutral, indicating a lack of strong bullish conviction.

Lee advises investors to “closely monitor macroeconomic indicators and market liquidity, as these factors will likely influence Bitcoin’s near-term trajectory”.

Crypto Markets: Ether, Solana, Tether Price — April 24 In fact, at time of writing, at 9.40 am on April 24, crypto tokens saw minor dips across the board, with the total market capitalisation at $2.9 trillion, down 0.92 per cent over the past 24 hours, CoinMarketCap data added.

Second biggest crypto token, Ethrereum network's Ether was at $1,763.11 apiece, with market cap of $212.83 billion, and trade volumes worth $20.01 billion. Accoriding to Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder, and CEO of Pi42, Bitcoin, Ethereum and even Dogecoin were impacted by Donald Trump's change of decision over China tariffs.

While stablecoin Tether, which is linked to the United States Dollar (USD), was at $1/apiece, with market cap at $145.65 billion, and trade volume at $83.47 billion. Further, the meme token and US President Donald Trump's favoured, Solana was at $148.02, with market cap of $76.57 billion, and volume of $4.6 billion.

CoinDCX Research Team also pointed out that Donald Trump's official meme coin $TRUMP presented “massive bullish candles” after the US President indicated he would hold dinner with crypto industry representatives soon. The CoinSwitch Markets Desk reported a 60 per cent spike in the TRUMP token. At time of writing, OFFICIAL TRUMP is at $11.99, up 27.80 per cent, with market cap of $2.39 billion and trade volume of $4.85 billion.

Experts View: Crypto Prices Stable, But Sentiment Cautious? According to Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, in the morning, Bitcoin held around the $93,500 level, in line with a strong 12 per cent rally this week. He feels that prices will stabilise with data for US jobless claims likely to influence short-term sentiment.

Patel said, “Looking ahead, US jobless claims data due later today could influence short-term sentiment. Bitcoin now faces resistance at $96,300, with immediate support at $91,700.”

Shekhar added, “… Bitcoin has a reserved uptrend, but with geopolitics and macroeconomic repositions, the trend is closer to walking thin ice… As optimism mounts, the road forward calls for monitoring resistance levels and wider market signals as the next phase emerges. Traders are exercising caution, weighing short-term profits against long-term viability. Any geopolitical and macroeconomic factors worldwide could rapidly reverse the current bullish momentum.”

But some were more optimistic. Piyush Walke, Derivatives Research Analyst at Delta Exchange feels that Bitcoin is “currently consolidating its recent gains and appears poised for another move higher, potentially surpassing the $94,000 mark in the near term.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin feels, “As per the data from Glass Node, US Bitcoin ETFs registered record inflows of nearly $1 billion on April 22, 2025, which shows renewed interest from institutional investors. This bullish momentum will create a strong foundation for BTC’s next rally, and it may retest its all-time high.”