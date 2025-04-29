Bitcoin nears $95,000 levels on April 29 — is a crypto market bull run likely soon? Here’s what experts say

Bitcoin price today, April 29: The world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, at 9 am was trading at $94,662.19, up 1.16 per cent over the past 24 hours, according to data on CoinMarketCap.

Further, the market cap of Bitcoin also rose, up 1.06 per cent to $1.87 trillion, with trading volume for the 24 hours recorded at $32.12 billion, data showed.

The price rise has likely been driven by Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), institutional demand, and hints of favourable crypto-related policies by the United States government under Donald Trump. Further, the US state of Arizona is considering investments in a Bitcoin treasury, which could potentially influence other states towards including digital assets in their financial strategies.

According to Alankar Saxena, Co-founder and CTO of Mudrex, Bitcoin is testing the $95,000 zone as positive institutional developments continue to boost sentiment — i.e. Strategy adding $1.4 billion worth BTC to its holdings and Standard Chartered projecting a rally towards $120,000 in the near term.

Crypto News: Prices of Ether, Solana, more The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation stood at $2.97 trillion on Tuesday, up 1.59 per cent over the previous day. The total market trade volume over the period is also up by 47.79 per cent to $89.69 billion, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Alex Kuptsikevich, chief market analyst at FxPro, noted that the crypto market capitalisation has been hovering around $2.97 trillion since the end of last week. “The market has recovered to its 200-day moving average, but is hesitant to overcome it, as we see in the case of Bitcoin. The sentiment in the markets is neutral. It seems that players prefer to move upwards with relatively long stops,” he said.

Further, Decentralised Finance comprises $6.31 billion or 7.03 per cent of the total crypto market, while the volume of all stablecoins is $83.77 billion or 93.40 per cent. Overall, Bitcoin holds 63.37 per cent dominance among tokens, a minor 0.03 per cent drop over the past 24 hours.

World's second largest crypto by circulation, Ethereum is at $1,795.46, up 1.29 per cent over the previous day, with a market cap of $216.76 billion and trade volume of $15.84 billion.

On Ethereum, Kuptsikevich said the token “is struggling with resistance in the form of the 50-day moving average near $1800 for the sixth day. Over the past couple of years”, adding that it is “accelerating gains when breaking above it and facing significant pressure when falling below it”.

On Ethereum, Saxena felt it is “showing strong signs of a breakout, with whale inflows surging by 2,682 per cent, signalling a potential move towards the $2,000 level”.

Stablecoin Tether is at $1, with a market cap of $148 billion and trade volume of $68.91 billion over the past 24 hours. It is the most traded crypto in the world.

Further, Donald Trump's favoured Solana token is at $147.52, with a market cap of $76.36 billion and trade volume of $3.67 billion over the past 24 hours.

As per CoinDesk Research data, altcoins within the top 10 have seen some strength as Ethereum sustains above $1800, while XRP rises above $2.28. But Solana, BinanceCoin, Dogecoin, and Cardano remain stuck below their respective resistances at $150, $610, $0.18, and $0.72. The trading volume has increased along with Bitcoin dominance, and the ETFs made seven consecutive inflows, suggesting a huge breakout is underway.

Bull Market Run on Horizon for Crypto, Bitcoin? According to Kuptsikevich, Bitcoin is stabilising near $94,500, “having fully recovered to the consolidation levels seen in February before its sharp decline. The technical outlook remains bullish, with BTCUSD trading above both its 50- and 200-day moving averages. Both indicators are trending upward, and last week’s consolidation above these levels marked a strong move, reinforcing the bullish momentum”.

According to Saxena, investors are now looking for a catalyst to fuel a decisive move toward the $100,000 mark. "Upcoming macroeconomic data, including PCE, ISM, and jobs reports, could provide the needed momentum if they meet market expectations,” he said.

QCP Capital noted that the bitcoin options market is currently dominated by call options with $95,000 strike prices for the end of April and May, suggesting that risk appetite remains strong.

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest predicts a “bullish scenario” where Bitcoin could rise to $2.4 million by the end of 2030 amid the growing adoption of the asset by institutions and sovereign wealth funds. “BTC will reach $1.2 million in the baseline scenario and $500,000 in the bearish scenario,” Ark said in its analysis, based on calculations of the total target market (TAM), penetration rate and issuance of the first cryptocurrency.

Further, Citigroup forecasts that 2025 “could be a breakthrough year in institutional adoption of blockchain technology, with stablecoins being one of the drivers”. It feels that stablecoin capitalisation by 2030 could grow to $1.6 trillion in a base case scenario and $3.7 trillion in a bullish scenario.

It is not the lone lender with an optimistic view, Standard Chartered Bank predicts Bitcoin to reach a new ATH at around $120,000 in Q2, 2025, and $200,000 by the end of the year.