Crypto update: Bitcoin price today, can markets rise despite Donald Trump’s tariff disruption?

Crypto news updates: The overall crypto market is in the green at the time of writing at 2 pm on April 15. According to data on CoinMarketCap, the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation or market cap is up 1.17 per cent over the past 24 hours, to $2.71 trillion.

The total market volume for cryptos is down 7.65 per cent over the past 24 hours to $77.64 billion. Further, the world's largest crypto token, Bitcoin’s dominance is overall market has increased 0.32 per cent to hold 62.95 per cent of the markets, data showed.

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted that the market's optimism was tempered by technical indicators. The S&P 500's 50-day moving average fell below its 200-day moving average, forming a "death cross," often viewed as a bearish signal, it added.

Bitcoin Price Today above $85,800 — April 15 Update Bitcoin was at $85,856.47 at 2 pm on April 15, which is up 1.48 per cent from the previous day. It recorded a market cap of $1.7 trillion and a volume of $29.7 billion, as per the data.

According to CoinDCX Research, the crypto markets are slowly gaining strength, with the Bitcoin price trying to secure levels above $85,000, with the market cap heading to $2.7 trillion. Adding: "Bitcoin apparent demand shows a positive turn, which suggests the demand is slowly turning up."

Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange, concurred, stating that Bitcoin being above $85,000 illustrates that investors continue to buy the dip.

According to CoinMarketCap, the the US government's plans for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and New York's proposal to authorise Bitcoin for state payments have pushed the token above $84,000 levels at opening.

Crypto Prices: Ether, Tether and Solana — April 15 The second biggest crypto token, Ethereum, is also up 0.43 per cent to $1,642.83, with a market cap of $198.27 billion and a volume of $13.81 billion. While, Tether, which is the most traded token, rose 0.03 per cent to $0.9999, with a market cap of $144.56 billion and a volume of $57.46 billion.

Further, Donald Trump's favoured network, Solana's token, was also up 0.54 per cent to $131.80, with a market cap of $68.04 billion and volume of $3.74 billion over the past 24 hours.

Expert View: Can Cryptos Rise Despite Trump Tariffs? According to Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder and CEO of Pi42, "Hopes of Bitcoin breaking through the psychological $100,000 threshold continue to increase."

Alex Kuptsikevich, FxPro's chief market analyst, feels that while the crypto market capitalisation has risen by 13 per cent over the past seven days, only a rise above the local highs of $2.85 trillion will signal an upturn. He did note, "Market sentiment has moved out of the ‘extreme fear’ area into the ‘fear’ area, reaching 31. The index has been in the range of 18-45 for the last seven days, showing positive dynamics and supporting the improvement of market sentiment."

Shekhar also acknowledged that while Donald Trump's tariff pause has uplifted markets, cryptos have not seen the same gains. Weekly crypto funds witnessed "significant volatility" with an outflow of $795 million. Bitcoin recorded its third-largest ETF outflows of 2025, and Ethereum is still under pressure, he noted.

Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, feels that Bitcoin is hovering around the $85,000 mark as investors wait for a catalyst to trigger the next rally.

He noted that institutional interest also "remains strong", with Strategy recently adding 3,459 BTC worth $285.8 million, bringing corporate holdings to 688,000 Bitcoins. "For sustained upward momentum, BTC needs to break past the immediate resistance at $86,000, while support has strengthened at $83,000," Patel noted.

Sehgal noted that while Bitcoin led the outflows, its year-to-date inflows remain positive at $545 million. "This means that while investors remain cautious about Bitcoin’s short-term direction, options data shows growing optimism for the longer term," she added.

