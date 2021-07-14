OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Bitcoin below $32,000; ether, dogecoin prices also fall. Check latest crypto rates

Cryptocurrency prices continued to fall with Bitcoin falling below $32,000 level today as the largest cryptocurrency has been stuck in a range between about $30,000 and $40,000 for weeks after reaching its all-time high near $65,000.

As per CoinDesk data, Bitcoin was down nearly 4% to $31,858 whereas ether, the second largest crypto declined over 7% to trade below $2,000 level at $1,883. Dogecoin, on the other hand, also slipped over 7% to $0.18. Other digital coins like Cardano, Uniswap, XRP also plunged more than 6% over the last 24 hours.

Trading volumes at major cryptocurrency exchanges fell by more than 40% in June, research showed on Monday, with a regulatory crackdown in China and lower volatility among the factors depressing activity. Spot trading volumes fell 42.7% to $2.7 trillion, with derivative volumes down 40.7% to $3.2 trillion, London-based researcher CryptoCompare's data showed.

Separately, cryptocurrency investment products and funds posted outflows to start the second half of the year, as cautious sentiment persisted in the midst of a summer lull, according to data from digital asset manager CoinShares.

Crypto outflows were $4 million in the week ended July 9, with bitcoin products showing the most outflows of nearly $7 million in what was the quietest trading week since October 2020. The outflows came after a two-week run of inflows, CoinShares said in its report.

Bitcoin showed net inflows of $4.2 billion so far this year. Ether, the token used in the Ethereum blockchain, posted a minor outflow of $800,000 the last week. So far this year, ether's net inflows totaled $961 million.

(With inputs from agencies)


MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout