As per CoinDesk data, Bitcoin was down nearly 4% to $31,858 whereas ether, the second largest crypto declined over 7% to trade below $2,000 level at $1,883. Dogecoin, on the other hand, also slipped over 7% to $0.18. Other digital coins like Cardano, Uniswap, XRP also plunged more than 6% over the last 24 hours.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}