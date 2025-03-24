Bitcoin price today: Bitcoin is trading above the $86,000 level early morning on March 24 today, on March 24, according to data on CoinMarketCap. The, crypto market overall is also trading in the green, data showed.

Bitcoin Price Today — March 24, 2025 The world's biggest cryptocurrency was $86,126.57 at 6.25 am on March 24, u[ 2.55 per cent over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin registered a market capitalisation of $1.7 trillion and trading volume of $13.81 billion, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Further, according to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin related exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw $83 million of inflows due to “strong” institutional interest, which highlighted market confidence and growth in the token. The coin has $94 billion in assets.

In terms of long-term holder confidence, the price tracking website noted a rise in sentiment due to “strong institutional accumulation and a $13 billion whale injection”.

It added that Bitcoin’s dominance in the cryptocurrency market is currently at 60.79 per cent — an increase of 0.30 per cent over the previous day.

Cryptocurrency Market in Green: Ether, Tether, Solana, Dogecoin As per the website, the global cryptocurrency market cap is at $2.82 trillion on March 24, a 2.15 per cent increase over the last day. And the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $52.02 billion, a 23.89 per cent increase over the past 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $6.22 billion — 11.96 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Further, he volume of all stable coins is now $48.69 billion, which is 93.59 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume, CoinMarketCap data showed.

