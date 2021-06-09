Bitcoin was trading at around $32,600 level, down over 3% according to CoinDesk's data. The world's largest cryptocurrency has slumped by half since hitting a record of almost $65,000 in April. Ethereum prices dived 8% to hover below $2,500 while Dogecoin was trading at $0.31. Other cryptocurrencies like XRP, Litecoin also fell more over 4% in the last 24 hours.

