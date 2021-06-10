Bitcoin price gains to trade above $37,000; Ether, Dogecoin rise over 5%

As per CoinDesk's data, Bitcoin was up 14% at $37,351.42. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up over 31% from the year's low of $27,734 on January 4. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 6% to $2,583 while Dogecoin was trading at $0.34, up more than 7% in the last 24 hours.

