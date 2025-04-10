Bitcoin price today jumps 7%, tops $82,000 after Trump’s 90-day tariff pause spurs demand for riskier assets

Bitcoin prices rallied over 7% to $82,000 after a 90-day pause by US President Donald Trump on planned tariff hikes across several countries, sparking a renewed interest in riskier assets like cryptocurrencies.
The world's biggest crypto token by market capitalization was trading 6.52% higher at 12.10 pm at $81,917.94, with a market cap of $1.61 trillion. In intra-day trade, Bitcoin price climbed to $83,453, buoyed by the rollback of tariffs by the US. However, this pause did not apply to China, on which the US raised the tariffs to 125% after Beijing retaliated with an 84% duty on US imports from April 10. Additionally, the trade war was far from over, as a 10% duty on all imports also stays in place.
"BTC crossed the $80,000 barrier, and it reached the $83,400 mark after US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for several nations, excluding China, and temporarily reduced reciprocal tariffs to 10%. The overall cryptocurrency market reacted positively, pushing total market capitalization up by 7% to $2.70 trillion," said CoinSwitch Markets Desk.
Other crypto tokens like Ethereum, XRP, BNB and Solana also witnessed strong buying action, rallying as much as 10%.
Etherum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, was up 9.8% at $1,610.55 around 12.10 pm. Meanwhile, Solana jumped 10%, XRP 10.1% and BNB 5%.
The overall global crypto market capitalization jumped 7% to $2.61 trillion.
The cryptospace is recovering after the recent bloodbath as Bitcoin rises above the pivotal resistance at $81,800 and marks daily highs above $83,500, said analysts at CoinDCX Research Team.
Even though the bears tried to restrict the rally, the bullish momentum is expected to prevail for a while, said CoinDCX.
"Meanwhile, the top 10 cryptos, like ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, and ADA, rise above their respective resistance. However, cryptos like Fartcoin lead the top gainers with a 44% jump, followed by Flare with over 35% and Pendle and Ondo with 22%," it added.
