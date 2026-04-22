Bitcoin jumps over $78,000, hits 11-week high amid Trump's ceasefire extension — Here's what experts say

Crypto markets today: Bitcoin price jumped over the $78,400 level today, on 22 April, after United States President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran has been extended.
The cryptocurrency market rose alongside equities, indicating that overall market confidence has jumped. Bitcoin gained 3.6% to rise over $78,400 — its highest level in 11 weeks since 3 February, as per a Bloomberg report. Second largest token, Ethereum also gained 3.8%, it added.
The overall crypto market cap at time of writing, was at $2.62 trillion (up 2.48% in 24 hours) with volume of $147.59 billion, according to data on CoinMarketCap.
Among top tokens, Bitcoin dominates the market share with 59.8% of the pie (up 1.42%), followed by Ethereum which holds 11% (increase of 0.5%), while other coins comprise 29.2% of the market, (down 1.92%), it added.
Paul Howard, senior director at market maker Wincent told the publication that Bitcoin's near-term direction “remains highly dependent on developments in the macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape”, adding that there is no other clear external catalyst, which means traders are focused on “positioning around low-volatility conditions are likely to view the $72,000 area as a key support zone, with upside constrained by a potential resistance and profit-taking ceiling around $79,000.”
Among most assets, Bitcoin has withstood the war much better — beating even gold, the traditional safe haven option. Gold prices have slipped nearly 10% since the war began in February, while BTC has gained 15% in the same period. Caroline Mauron, co-founder of Orbit Markets told Bloomberg that BTC should hold the $75,000 level as solid support from here, “and a clean break above $80,000 would unlock significant further upside.”
However, Alex Kuptsikevich, chief market analyst at FxPro was more optimistic. “In our view, the $75,000–86,000 range (for Bitcoin) is not saturated with strong resistance levels, and in the absence of significant negative factors, we anticipate a positive upward momentum. However, at $86,000, the leading cryptocurrency will encounter the 200-day moving average, which is also near an important pivot zone. Breaking through this zone would signify much more than the current relatively quiet range,” he noted.
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange noted that the higher move in Bitcoin has been accompanied by significant derivatives activity. She cited CoinGlass data, which showed that over the past 24 hours, 1,14,045 traders were liquidated, with total liquidations reaching $330.56 million — highlighting a squeeze on leveraged positions that helped accelerate the upside.
"From a technical standpoint, the structure remains constructive. Bitcoin continues to hold above the $73,000 support zone, keeping the path open toward $78,000–$80,000, while Ethereum remains supported above $2,250, with a break above $2,400 likely to drive further upside. Overall, the market is showing signs of a controlled bullish continuation, with strength across major assets and dips continuing to attract buyers rather than signaling exhaustion,” Sehgal added.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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