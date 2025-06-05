Bitcoin price today drops below $105k mark as crypto market whales continue sell-off

Bitcoin price today: The world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, started in the red today, at $104,968.95 down 0.71 per cent from the previous day, according to data on CoinMarketCap.

Market capitalisation is $2.08 trillion, down 0.71 per cent, with trading volume at $44.25 billion, down 0.15 per cent.

In fact, over the week, the token has dropped 0.70 per cent, CoinMarketCap showed, as crypto whales seek profit-booking while Bitcoin holds its longest period above the psychological $1,00,000 level.

Over May and June 2025, Bitcoin has held above six figures for the longest period in history — 27 days (25 consecutives days, as per CoinSwitch data), compared to its 18-day run above $1,00,000 in January 2025, according to a report by Cointelegraph.

Crypto market update: Ethereum, Solana, Tether The second largest crypto token, Ethereum network's Ether was flat, down 0.03 per cent to $2,614.70, with market cap at $315.65 billion, down 0.03 per cent, and volume at $18.23 billion up 8.20 per cent.

Further, the US Dollar linked stablecoin Tether is also down 0.03 per cent to $1 over the previous day, with market cap of $153.77 billion, lower by 0.27 per cent, and volume at $66 billion down 3.46 per cent.

Donald Trump's favoured Solana also dropped 1.96 per cent to $153.78 over the past 24 hours, with market cap down 1.69 per cent to $80.57 billion, and trade volumes down 26.11 per cent at $2.57 billion.

Sell-off continues: Crypto whales in profit-taking mode Meanwhile, large Bitcoin holders, known as “whales” are continuing their profit-taking streak amid the token's new peak run.

On June 3, analyst Willy Woo wrote on X on June 3 that “big whales” with over 10,000 Bitcoin “have been selling since 2017” noting that most of these coins were bought at “$0 and $700 and held for 8 to 16 years”.