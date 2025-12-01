Bitcoin plunges to below $88,000 in risk-off start to December

The cryptocurrency market took a dive on 1 December, in a fresh sell-off, with Bitcoin down 4.3% to below $88,000 early in Asia trade, Ether slumped 6% to below $2,900, Bloomberg reported.

According to data on CoinMarketCap, the market drop over the last 24 hours has extended a 30-day long decline of 19.85%, amplified by leveraged liquidations and macro jitters.

Among other factors, there are fears that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will hike interest rates even as Japanese bond yields hit 15-year highs, triggering Asian market selloffs. Overall, the crypto market leverage has “unwinded”, with $16 million Bitcoin long liquidations in 24 hours, CoinMarketCap analysis added.

This comes after some $19 billion in levered bets were also wiped out in early October, just days after Bitcoin set an all-time high of $126,251, the Bloomberg report added.

Crypto price today: Check Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, XRP, Binance Coin At time if writing, Bitcoin was trading down 4.63% at $86,440.40, with market capitalisation of $1.72 trillion (down 4.66%), and trading volume of $52.4 billion (up 40.69%). According to the CoinMarketCap analysis, Bitcoin has breached critical support at $90,954, accelerating selling toward $87,000 Fibonacci levels. Experts will be watching if liquidations force the world's biggest cryptocurrency toward its October low ($80,659).

At 8.55 am, Ethereum was down 5.07% to $2,830.06, with market cap of $341.57 billion (down 5.07%) and trading volume of $18.02 billion (up 44.81%).

US Dollar-linked altcoin Tether is trading at $1 seeing minimal movement, with market cap of $184.65 billion (down 0.01%), and volume trade of $82.19 billion (up 48.43%).

XRP is trading at $2.05 apiece, down 6.55%, with m-cap of $123.94 billion (also down 6.55%), and volume trade of $3.15 billion (up 53.2%).

Rounding off the top five was Binance Coin, down 4.71% to $831.89, with market cap of $114.58 billion (down 4.7%), and volume trade of $1.91 billion (up 43.79%).

Crypto markets outlook: What do traders expect? Traders told Bloomberg they are “bracing for bigger” downward movement. Sean McNulty, APAC derivatives trading lead at FalconX said, “It’s a risk off start to December. The biggest concern is the meagre inflows into Bitcoin exchange traded funds and absence of dip buyers. We expect the structural headwinds to continue this month. We are watching $80,000 on Bitcoin as the next key support level.”

Factors that will have impact on crypto and Bitcoin prices in the coming weeks is the United States Federal Reserve's rate decision, Donald Trump's choice of next US Fed chair (who he promises will deliver a rate cut), and Asian markets performance after what has been the best weekly advance in two months.