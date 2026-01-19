Bitcoin slips 3.6% below $92,000, $600 million of bullish bets liquidated as Trump's new tariffs cause uncertainty

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency token, tanked 3.6% in the aftermath caused by United States President Donald Trump's new Greenland-related tariffs on eight European allies the past weekend.

Bloomberg cited data from CoinGlass, which showed that around $600 million of bullish bets on cryptocurrencies were liquidated in the past 24 hours, largely driven by uncertainty as investors looked to more safe haven options.

Early on 19 January, Bitcoin slipped by 3.6% to below $92,000, while the second largest token Ethereum fell 4.9% and Solana shed 8.6%, it added.

Rachael Lucas, an analyst at BTC Markets told the agency that $90,000 level is being viewed as the next stop if current support fails.

According to data on CoinMarketCap, the crypto market capitalisation, at time of writing, was at $3.12 trillion (down 2.65%), with 24-hour trading volume at $93.88 billion. A total of $85 billion was erased, with as much as $514 million in long liquidations were reported in only one hour, it added.

Bitcoin dominance was at 59.1% (up 0.06%), while Ethereum held 12.4% (up 0.32%) of the pie, and the other tokens comprised 28.5% (down 0.38%) of the total cryptocurrency market share.

Bitcoin dominated the crypto markets on 19 January 2026.

Bitcoin price today: How is the crypto market trading? At time of writing, Bitcoin was still in the $92,000 level but had slightly recovered from the opening fall to settle at $92,292.75 (down 2.8% over the past 24 hours), with market capitalisation of $1.84 trillion (down 2.73%) and trading volume at $29.29 billion (up 79.35%).

Ether was trading at $3,195.84 (down 3.13%), with market cap of $385.72 billion (down 3.15%) and 24-hour trading volume at $20.41 billion (up 88.11%).

Dollar-linked altcoin Tether saw the least swing, trading at $0.9996, with market cap at $186.92 billion (down 0.07%), and volume at $75.67 billion (up 58.97%).

Binance was trading at $917.34 (down 2.97%), with market cap of $125.09 billion (down 2.96%) and 24-hour trading volume at $2.45 billion (up 32.78%).

And XRP was trading at $1.94 (down 5.14%), with market cap of $118.4 billion (down 5.17%) and 24-hour trading volume at $2.83 billion (up 112.1%).

Donald Trump's Greenland tariffs cause uncertainty Donald Trump on 17 January announced a 10% tariff on eight European countries supporting Denmark against his bid for Greenland, with effect on 1 February, warned that this could rise to 25% in June, unless “a deal is reached for the complete and total purchase of Greenland”.

The eight European countries hit are Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and the UK, he wrote on Truth Social.

Bloomberg reported that the US equity-index futures fell in early trade today, while safe haven such as gold and silver surged to record highs.

Notably, the fall comes just as cryptocurrencies saw some pickup in the new year, rising near $98,000 levels on 14 January after ending 2025 in doldrums.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)